Badgers' defensive line coach leaving for same position at Vanderbilt

The University of Wisconsin football team will be seeking a new defensive line coach.

Sources told the State Journal that the Badgers’ defensive line coach, Inoke Breckterfield, is taking the same position at Vanderbilt. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported the news Sunday.

Breckterfield has been at UW since Paul Chryst took over as head coach in 2015.

Vanderbilt hired head coach Clark Lea — formerly the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame — on Dec. 14. Lea and Breckterfield worked together at UCLA in 2011.

Breckterfield has been instrumental in making the Badgers’ defense one of the nation’s best on a yearly basis. He’s help develop standpoint players like Alec James and Conor Sheehy, and the defensive end trio of Matt Henningsen, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand that has been an anchor of the UW front for the past two seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Breckterfield was an All-American defensive lineman for Oregon State and played in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career.