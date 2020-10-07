Badgers' defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand look to turn up the heat

“We feel like we can free those guys up to be more aggressive.”

Breckterfield said much of the group’s offseason work has been to increase their pass-rush productivity. Loudermilk said he focused on his flexibility and dropped weight — 6 pounds per the roster — to become more explosive. Rand is working on his speed and agility.

“After every practice I’m on the ladder with Garrett Groshek and the running backs. I’m really working on trying to be just a little faster, fast-twitch guy. My strength … I think it’s good but you can always get stronger. You can always get stronger, you can always get faster,” Rand said.

The defensive end trio of Henningsen, Loudermilk and Rand rotated heavily last season, which allowed all three to stay fresh and helped avoid injuries that have sidelined Loudermilk and Rand in the past. That trio tallied 75 total tackles, 13 of which were for loss.

“We’ve been playing together for a while now. We’ve talked a lot with coach ‘Nokes’ too, so I think it’s all coming together. We’ve been getting in the film, we all watch film differently but kind of the same way, so we can really learn a lot from each other. So I think just feeding off of each other has really helped up the last couple years,” Loudermilk said.