University of Wisconsin defensive end Keldric Preston has left the Badgers' football program, a UW official confirmed Thursday.
Rivals.com first reported that the redshirt sophomore was missing from the Badgers' online roster.
The Tampa native and former three-star prospect played in just one game for UW, recording one tackle against Utah State in last year's season-opener against Utah State.
Preston's the fourth scholarship defensive player -- along with cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams, safety Patrick Johnson and outside linebacker Arrington Farrar -- to leave the program in the past month.