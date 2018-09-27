Try 1 month for 99¢
Preston-leaves program
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Keldric Preston (95) chomps down on an orange while celebrating with teammates after their win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

 M.P. KING

University of Wisconsin defensive end Keldric Preston has left the Badgers' football program, a UW official confirmed Thursday.

Rivals.com first reported that the redshirt sophomore was missing from the Badgers' online roster.

The Tampa native and former three-star prospect played in just one game for UW, recording one tackle against Utah State in last year's season-opener against Utah State.

Preston's the fourth scholarship defensive player -- along with cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams, safety Patrick Johnson and outside linebacker Arrington Farrar -- to leave the program in the past month.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

