University of Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk will miss Saturday's game at Michigan.
The sophomore injured his left leg at the end of the third quarter in the Badgers' win over Nebraska last week. UW initially listed Loudermilk as questionable Monday before downgrading him to out Thursday.
Redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Henningsen will likely take Loudermilk's place in the starting lineup opposite Kayden Lyles, as he did when Loudermilk missed the Badgers' season opener against Western Kentucky with a left leg injury.
"Matt Henningsen and Kayden hadn't played (in Week 1)," UW coach Paul Chryst said. "This is Game 6. They know what it's like to play in a game. ... Each week there's a different challenge to it, but guys have played."
Cornerbacks Caesar Williams (left leg) and Deron Harrell (head) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (right ankle) remained questionable Thursday.
Van Ginkel has played in a limited role the past two games after suffering the injury against BYU on Sept. 15.
Running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg), inside linebacker Griffin Grady (right leg) and cornerback Travian Blaylock (right leg) will join Loudermilk in missing Saturday's game.