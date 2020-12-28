Badgers' defense must keep up with Wake Forest's breakneck pace

The speed with which the Demon Deacons play puts pressure on defenses to relay plays from the sideline and line up quickly, and it also cuts down on the pre-snap adjustments that can be made. Communication for UW's defense starts from the inside linebacker spots, which are manned by junior Jack Sanborn and sophomore Leo Chenal.

“We've been doing a lot of practice obviously, practicing for their tempo,” Chenal said. “Just being able to communicate the calls at a faster pace, being able to locate physically in our spots at a faster pace. But really I feel like conditioning-wise we're ready to go. Obviously it's going to be a little harder in that way. ... I think we're ready for it.”

Chenal and Sanborn rarely have left the field this season, save for late-game situations when the score has been lopsided.

The Demon Deacons’ pace will affect how often the Badgers can rotate defenders. UW has used its depth well and gotten multiple playmakers involved at positions such as outside linebacker, defensive line and safety. UW may have to lean more on its top group if Wake Forest is able to move the ball consistently, taking away time to sub in players.