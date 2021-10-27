Badgers DE Matt Henningsen a finalist for 'academic Heisman'

Matt Henningsen likes to solve puzzles.
Whether it’s deducing what his role should be on a play as a defensive lineman on the University of Wisconsin football team or using machine learning algorithms to map brainwaves. Math, science and football are all puzzles for Henningsen, a senior from Menomonee Falls.
His work on the football field and in the classroom has been well-documented throughout his UW career, but another honor was added to his list of achievements on Wednesday when he was named a National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete, and a finalist for the NFF’s William V. Campbell Trophy.
The award is given to college football’s premier scholar-athlete and known as the academic Heisman. Being a finalist and part of the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete class grants Henningsen an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. A winner will be chosen at a dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, and that student-athlete’s scholarship will be raised to $25,000.
“I've always taken pride in how I approach things, both in the classroom and on the football field,” Henningsen said. “And I don't think that you have to necessarily choose one or the other.”
The finalists were chosen by media members, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators. Henningsen is Wisconsin’s seventh NFF National Scholar-Athlete, joining Dave Fronek (1966), Tom Stauss (1979), Jim Leonhard (2004), Joe Thomas (2006), Scott Tolzien (2010) and D’Cota Dixon (2018).
Henningsen said he plans to see how far football can take him, but will likely use the scholarship for research in the future.
“I love research,” Henningsen said. “I love finding new things and trying to make an impact in the scientific world. So that's my main emphasis. … It's a very general plan, but essentially I just love learning so hopefully I can learn more.”
Henningsen has tallied 18 tackles, four for loss, two sacks and a pass defended through seven games this season. He has 76 total tackles and seven sacks in his UW career, which began as a walk-on in 2017.
“We couldn’t be more proud of what Matt has accomplished and it’s fantastic to see him recognized for all of his hard work,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “I think the title of ‘Scholar-Athlete’ is particularly fitting for him because he’s maintained this tremendously challenging academic path, has embraced the challenge of playing his position and has committed to doing both at such a high level. He can truly say he has maximized his experience as a college football player, and everyone in our program is better for having Henny here.”
Schools are limited to one nominee and that player must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of eligibility, a standout player and demonstrate leadership.
Henningsen is a UW team captain who maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while earning his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He is nearing completion of an accelerated master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, specializing in machine learning and signal processing, per UW.
Throughout his career, Henningsen said he’s had moments in which balancing his schoolwork, football and a personal life was difficult.
“A lot of the time it's my personal life that would get pushed to the side,” Henningsen said. “That's OK, because I have my priorities.
“What basically helps with that is just getting into a routine. Making sure that when I'm in football, I'm definitely putting all my energy into football. When I'm focusing on school, all my energy is being devoted into school and eliminating distractions.”
The Campbell Trophy first was awarded in 1990, and its previous winners include Florida’s Danny Wuerffel, Tennessee’s Peyton Manning and Florida’s Tim Tebow. UW never has had a Campbell Trophy winner, and the last from a Big Ten Conference program was Penn State’s John Urschel in 2013.