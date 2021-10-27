Badgers DE Matt Henningsen a finalist for 'academic Heisman'

Henningsen said he plans to see how far football can take him, but will likely use the scholarship for research in the future.

“I love research,” Henningsen said. “I love finding new things and trying to make an impact in the scientific world. So that's my main emphasis. … It's a very general plan, but essentially I just love learning so hopefully I can learn more.”

Henningsen has tallied 18 tackles, four for loss, two sacks and a pass defended through seven games this season. He has 76 total tackles and seven sacks in his UW career, which began as a walk-on in 2017.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what Matt has accomplished and it’s fantastic to see him recognized for all of his hard work,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said in a release. “I think the title of ‘Scholar-Athlete’ is particularly fitting for him because he’s maintained this tremendously challenging academic path, has embraced the challenge of playing his position and has committed to doing both at such a high level. He can truly say he has maximized his experience as a college football player, and everyone in our program is better for having Henny here.”

Schools are limited to one nominee and that player must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of eligibility, a standout player and demonstrate leadership.