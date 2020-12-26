Badgers' DC Jim Leonhard doesn't allow rumors to deter his focus

His players can practically set a timer to it at this point.

As soon as a Power Five head coaching job becomes available, it will be just a few hours before University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s name is on that program’s short list of targets.

This isn’t new for Leonhard or for the Badgers. When a unit has the success Leonhard’s defense has had at UW, outside interest will grow. So far this season, Leonhard has been linked to the coaching vacancy at Illinois, a spot that was filled by former UW coach Bret Bielema.

What makes programs’ pursuit of Leonhard unique is he doesn’t shy away from discussing his future with his players and those around him.

“I think whatever he tells us, we can trust him,” senior safety Scott Nelson said.

“And so it's not like one of those things where you hear stuff and he doesn't acknowledge it. He's very open with us and stuff like that. So just being able to have that open communication, he treats us like adults, he doesn't kind of try and hide us from stuff that he knows we hear and see. But I mean, we know him and we know what he tells us what he says that he wants.”