Badgers cornerbacks focused on competition, creating turnovers

Still, the competition for roles at corner has been stiff, with players knowing they’re still likely to play a good number of snaps even if they aren’t starters.

“It’s very competitive. Coach Leonhard kind of challenged us this camp of showing up every day and kind of transitioning that to the season of showing up every game,” said Hicks, who started 12 games last year and tallied 32 total tackles.

“You can see not always worried so much about (the) play call at this point, it’s more how can we make a play? Everybody’s been there, everybody’s got game experience, we all know the plays, there’s nothing really new. So at this point, it’s just like who can make a play? How can I make that play?”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW’s cornerbacks are focusing on creating turnovers this year after tallying two of the team’s 12 interceptions and causing one of the team’s 14 forced fumbles in 2019.

Williams, who led the team with 11 pass breakups last year, including two on back-to-back plays on the goal line against Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson that helped seal the crucial win for UW. He said creating turnovers is how he believes cornerbacks can separate themselves in the training camp competition.