Advice from future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning helped Caesar Williams carve a path to the top of the University of Wisconsin’s depth chart.
The Badgers’ sophomore cornerback said he watched Manning counsel draft prospects on television earlier this year, instructing them to always have a notebook handy during film study. If you’re not writing anything down, Manning said, the meeting becomes pointless.
“If you don’t write it down, how are you going to improve?” Williams said. “Every day in the film room, I’ll write down something I’ve done wrong or something I can improve, and I just make sure I improve that the next day so I’m not going backwards. I’m always going forward with my game.
"I make sure I’m not getting coached on the same things every day. You want to be coachable, and that’s what gets you on the field."
Coaches hailed Williams and redshirt freshman Faion Hicks as the most consistent performers at cornerback during fall camp, elevating the pair to the starting lineup for UW’s season-opening game against Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
The two surprisingly beat out the more experienced Dontye Carriere-Williams for first-team spots over the final two weeks of camp.
“I didn’t really expect it but wanted to go out and earn it,” Hicks said of earning a starting role. "That was the main goal, to go out and earn it and show the coaches that they can depend on me on game day. Coming in, we all knew that the position was open with (Derrick Tindal) and Nick (Nelson) leaving. It’s a chance, and I just wanted to come out and take that chance."
Williams, at 6-foot and 185 pounds, provides more height and length than other UW cornerbacks in recent years. Hicks showed off his versatility during camp and may be the Badgers corner currently best suited to play both on the outside and in the slot.
Neither enters the season with even a trace of meaningful game experience, something Carriere-Williams gained plenty of as a redshirt freshman last year when serving as UW’s No. 3 cornerback for all 14 games.
Sophomore Madison Cone joined Carriere-Williams as second-team players on this week’s depth chart, while redshirt freshman Deron Harrell, who took first-team reps as recently as two weeks ago, didn’t crack the two-deep.
With competition between the Badgers’ top five cornerbacks remaining tight throughout camp, Williams and Hicks will now need to pass the final test and perform well during actual games in order to maintain their status as starters.
"Until guys start making plays on Saturday, there’s always competition,” UW defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard said. "Even once they start making plays on Saturday, they’ve got to continue to do it over and over. ... I love the mindset of the group. I think they’re up for that challenge. I’m excited for this season to get kicked off and for those guys to really figure out who they are."
Leonhard said UW may rotate through many cornerbacks Friday against the Hilltoppers.
He believes the majority of the Badgers’ cornerbacks, from a talent standpoint, are good enough to help them win now. The exposure to real-game situations, though, will reveal which players are mentally ready to contribute in a major way this season.
"I’m excited for that group, but this is the last piece — finding out how they’re going to respond in front of the fans and respond when something goes wrong,” Leonhard said. “... I need to find out how some of these guys are going to respond in game situations. Right now, I don’t know that, and it’s not their fault. A lot of them just haven’t played.
"The competition has been very close up to this point, as far as who’s going to start, who’s with what group. The different roles, they’re going to be ever-evolving throughout this season. It is that close."
UW studies new kickoff rule
UW coach Paul Chryst said Wednesday that based on his team’s film from last season, there were “three, maybe four,” instances where the Badgers would have instructed their players to fair catch a kickoff under the NCAA’s new kickoff rule that was implemented in the offseason.
Under the new rule, a player can fair catch a kickoff inside the 25-yard line and receive a touchback.
"I’m curious to see how it plays out,” Chryst said. "It’s different to me than a fair catch on a punt. Guys grow up learning that, so they kind of know what they look like. OK, it’s a high punt. I get a sense of it. I think the kickoff cover will look different than that. Certainly we spend time on it and we’re aware of it, but I think we’re all going to kind of work our way through it."