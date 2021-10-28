 Skip to main content
Badgers cornerback Donte Burton enters transfer portal
The University of Wisconsin cornerback room got a bit thinner Thursday when junior Donte Burton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Burton is the first member of the Badgers’ defense to leave early for the portal, joining running back Antwan Roberts, wide receiver Devin Chandler, center Kayden Lyles and fullback Quan Easterling. Running backs Loyal Crawford and Jalen Berger were dismissed from the team earlier this season and also are in the portal.

Burton, a Loganville, Georgia, product, played in four games this season and 27 total over his career at UW, including five starts. His playing time this season has been reduced, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with 32 defensive snaps and none since the Illinois game Oct. 9.

He will be a graduate transfer at his new program. He finished his UW career with 26 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups. His lone career pick came this season against Eastern Michigan.

