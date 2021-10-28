Badgers cornerback Donte Burton enters transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin cornerback room got a bit thinner Thursday when junior Donte Burton announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Burton is the first member of the Badgers’ defense to leave early for the portal, joining running back Antwan Roberts, wide receiver Devin Chandler, center Kayden Lyles and fullback Quan Easterling. Running backs Loyal Crawford and Jalen Berger were dismissed from the team earlier this season and also are in the portal.
Burton, a Loganville, Georgia, product, played in four games this season and 27 total over his career at UW, including five starts. His playing time this season has been reduced, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with 32 defensive snaps and none since the Illinois game Oct. 9.
He will be a graduate transfer at his new program. He finished his UW career with 26 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups. His lone career pick came this season against Eastern Michigan.
Iowa at Wisconsin football: 3 keys to victory, why the Badgers safeties are crucial and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, behind an improving offensive line, have emerged as a powerful 1-2 punch in the Badgers’ backfield. Two early fumbles, one of which was lost, cost Allen snaps last week in the middle quarters. But his 70-yard run to kick-start a UW touchdown drive was a crucial play in the win, and he has tallied 100-yard games in three consecutive weeks.
Mellusi still is the lead back in terms of carries, outpacing Allen 64-46 over the past three weeks, and Mellusi has done well protecting the ball and finishing runs. Allen and Mellusi will have to fight for every yard against an Iowa defense that allows 89.7 yards rushing per game. However, the Hawkeyes have had leads that prevented teams from running, so UW could find success on the ground against a relatively untested front.
Quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game weren’t asked to do much last week against Purdue, but that group will have to make some plays — even if it’s just on third downs, where the Badgers rank last in the Big Ten at a 28.4% conversion rate.
Look for Kendric Pryor or Danny Davis to take advantage of the fact that Iowa’s top corner, Riley Moss, will miss the game due to a knee injury. Moss has four interceptions in five games this season, and Iowa has 16 interceptions total. Expect to see Iowa attempting to jump on short passing routes, which Mertz has been most comfortable with this season.
Edge: Push
When Iowa has the ball
The Hawkeyes’ rushing attack, the backbone of their offensive scheme, hasn’t been very strong this season. Iowa is averaging 116.6 yards per game on the ground on about 37 attempts per game. Iowa’s 3.1 yards per rush average is 12th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Indiana and Purdue.
Tyler Goodson is the lead back, averaging 83.7 yards per game, and he has five touchdowns. Goodson had an 80-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of last season's game at Kinnick Stadium, which put away a 28-7 win for the Hawkeyes.
Quarterback Spencer Petras has been bogged down by inaccuracy in the first half of the season, leading to interceptions and a low completion percentage. He’s completing 59.5% of his passes and had six interceptions thus far. He has nine touchdown passes, but he hasn’t been challenging teams down the field much, with an average depth of target of 8.4 yards.
Tight end Sam LaPorta is Petras’ favorite target, with 28 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be active in the middle of the field, especially if the Badgers dedicate their inside linebackers to pass rushing. When Petras looks to his receivers, Nico Ragaini (17-234-1) and Charlie Jones (12-124-2) are the main targets.
Look out for freshman Keagan Johnson, who’s had four catches for 95 yards over the past two weeks.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW has closed the gap that used to exist between the programs on special teams this season. UW kicker Collin Larsh is the reigning Big Ten specialist of the week after making three field goals and three PATs last week against Purdue. The Badgers, led by Andy Vujnovich’s average punt of 46.3 yards per try, are on pace to set a program record for highest single-season punting average (45.2 in 2005).
Jones has proven to be a good return man for Iowa, averaging 11.5 yards per punt return and 25.5 per kick return. Keeping the ball away from him would be wise.
Edge: Push
Trends
The Badgers are 4-2 against Iowa under coach Paul Chryst, who has won 29 of 36 games he’s coached against teams in the Big Ten West Division. Chryst’s 60 career wins at UW rank fourth in program history.
UW threw for less than 100 yards in a win last week for the first time since it defeated Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.
The Badgers are 2-0 when having the rest disadvantage this season, which they will this week with Iowa coming off a bye.
Iowa, Purdue and Illinois are the only Big Ten teams scoring touchdowns on less than half of their red-zone possessions.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. You only get one: Expecting the Badgers not to give away the ball away at all at this point in the season is difficult to foresee. The offense has at least one turnover in every game this season.
The Badgers can’t afford more than one against the Hawkeyes, who are particularly adept at creating takeaways with their zone coverages and mentality of attacking the ball when tackling. UW should be in good shape if the offense limits the damage to one turnover — and doesn’t allow that miscue to be returned for a touchdown like a strip-sack did last week against Purdue.
2. Take smart shots: The Badgers have adopted a pass-only-when-needed approach on offense with the pass-protection issues that UW has experienced this season and the shaky play of quarterback Graham Mertz for prolonged stretches. It’s worked in three consecutive wins, but the Iowa defense could cause some problems in this area.
UW has to take a couple shots down the field against Iowa because Badgers receivers have shown that they can get open on these routes. But UW should only do so on first-and-10 or second-and-short situations — scenarios in which an incompletion doesn’t kill a drive. Mertz must do a better job of giving receivers chances to get the ball or at the very least draw a pass interference flag on these throws.
3. Safeties on LaPorta: The Hawkeyes are likely to go to the air more often with the Badgers’ top-ranked run defense tough to crack. The Badgers’ cornerbacks come into this matchup highly confident after their performance against Purdue’s David Bell, limiting him to six catches for 33 yards. But the Hawkeyes’ top receiver thus far is tight end Sam LaPorta, a 6-foot-4 junior.
With so much of its attention on Bell, the UW secondary had trouble with Purdue tight end Payne Durham (nine catches, 112 yards, one touchdown). UW safeties Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and John Torchio need to contain LaPorta and force quarterback Spencer Petras to throw elsewhere. Wilder and Torchio combined to create three turnovers last week.
THREE KEYS FOR THE HAWKEYES
1. Blitz defensive backs: The Hawkeyes had extra time to review what works well against the Badgers because of their bye week. That studying likely will show UW’s issues in picking up blitzes from defensive backs.
Michigan safety Daxton Hill crushed UW quarterback Graham Mertz with a third-quarter sack that knocked Mertz out of the game. Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown notched a strip-sack off a blitz and that turned into a touchdown for the Boilermakers, the last points they scored in the game.
Iowa blitzes at a tick above average rate, about 28% of opponents' passing plays, but it would be wise to send that pressure from the edges with defensive backs.
2. Bootleg less: This seems like counterintuitive advice because the play-action, bootleg pass is a staple of the Iowa offense and one could argue that quarterback Spencer Petras is at his best on these plays. But if a newspaper reporter knows that, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knows it, too.
UW’s linebackers have been effective looping in from the edges or going from between the tackles and curling around the edge to get pressure on quarterbacks. Leonhard will scheme blitzes to attack the edges or at least keep a player aware of bootlegs each play.
Petras is going to need to win from the pocket to beat the Badgers’ defense.
3. Mix in deep throws: Speaking of Petras, he’ll have to take a chance or two to help his offense against UW.
Through seven games, 44% of his passes beyond the line of scrimmage have been between 0-10 yards and over the middle of the field. These typically are easy throws, but the Badgers have done well against them under Leonhard and picked off Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell twice on such attempts.
One of the few weaknesses of the Badgers’ defense has been shots down the field, and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette burned UW for two touchdowns on those throws last season. Smith-Marsette is now on the Minnesota Vikings, and none of the Iowa receivers has shown his big-play ability. But the Hawkeyes still have to try to create a chunk play or two.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 48-44-2
First meeting: UW won 44-0 in 1894
Last meeting: UW lost 28-7 in Iowa City last season
UW's longest winning streak: Six games (1894 to 1917)
UW's longest losing streak: 10 games (1985 to 1996)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
This is going to be ugly. Both teams are built to physically dominate opponents, but obviously only one can Saturday. The Camp Randall Stadium crowd should be able to affect this game, and the Badgers’ defense still is due to create a few turnovers to get back to even after their slow start in that department this season. Both punters will be busy, but the Badgers defense makes enough plays and the offense does just enough to push the Badgers to a win.
Badgers 17, Iowa 13
The fan's pick
