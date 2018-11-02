The University of Wisconsin football program lost a member of its 2019 recruiting class Friday night.
Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter School athlete Marcus Graham, who committed to the Badgers in April, announced on Twitter that he's flipping to Stanford.
"First I want to start this off by thanking everyone at Wisconsin," Graham tweeted. "From the coaches in Coach Chryst, Coach Gilmore and Coach Settle to all the people that I have met and encountered while I visited Wisconsin. I'm truly grateful for your belief in me as a person and as a student athlete.
"Over these past couple months I have been faced with many forms of adversity. These tests have made me more enlightened on where the bigger picture truly stands for me, which led me to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Wisconsin."
Graham ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and received two stars from Rivals. UW gave the 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete his first Power Five scholarship opportunity before Stanford extended an offer this summer.
Graham's de-commitment brings the Badgers' 2019 class down to 13 members.