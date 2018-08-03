After consecutive seasons of top-10 finishes, the University of Wisconsin will start another in the same company.
The Badgers came in at No. 7 in the preseason Amway Coaches poll when the poll was released Thursday. UW was ranked behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington.
It marks UW's highest preseason ranking in the poll since also starting at No. 7 in 2007. The only time the Badgers began a season ranked higher was 2000, when they were No. 5.
The preseason version of the Associated Press poll is set to be released on Aug. 20. UW opens its season Aug. 31 at Camp Randall Stadium against Western Kentucky.
The full preseason coaches poll:
1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia; 5. Oklahoma; 6. Washington; 7. Wisconsin; 8. Miami (Fla.); 9. Penn State; 10. Auburn; 11. Notre Dame; 12. Michigan State; 13. Stanford; 14. Michigan; 15. USC; 16. TCU; 17. Virginia Tech; 18. Mississippi State; 19. Florida State; 20. West Virginia; 21. Texas; 22. Boise State; 23. Central Florida; 24. LSU; 25. Oklahoma State.