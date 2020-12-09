Badgers coaches, players explain why their run defense is routinely one of nation's best

Jim Leonhard described it as an everyday mindset.
The University of Wisconsin football team’s defensive coordinator says stopping the run is not just the key to success on defense, it’s what every game plan and scheme he devises is based upon.
Few college teams have defended the run better over the past four years than the Badgers under Leonhard’s direction and that will need to continue this week if the UW hopes to snap a two-game skid. As they prepare to play No. 19 Iowa (5-2) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the No. 25 Badgers (2-2) lead the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (72.3) and their 2.3 yards allowed per carry ranks sixth.
“I think we’re flexible. We’re not one of those teams that is just going to say, ‘This is what we do and it’s either going to work or it’s not going to work,’” Leonhard said. “I think we love to put our guys in positions to make plays and be aggressive in the run game. I think that’s huge.
“If you let teams dictate the schemes that they want to run, they have the upper hand. To me the No. 1 thing is it’s a mindset and it’s what we’re about. It’s where we start our game-planning, it’s what we base our defense off of, finding ways to stop the run. So that mindset is there.”
To win this week, UW must slow an Iowa running game that’s averaging 179.5 yards per game (sixth in the Big Ten Conference) and is tied for the conference lead with 17 touchdowns. The Hawkeyes rely on sophomore Tyler Goodson (93.7 rushing yards per game) and senior Mekhi Sargent (54.4) to generate the bulk of their ground game.
Iowa uses formations with multiple tight ends and expects its offensive line to generate movement up front to create holes. It’s a similar formula as the one used by the Badgers’ offense, which the defense practices against daily.
“It makes everything easier for us because we’re used to getting those looks,” senior defensive end Garrett Rand said. “Especially going against our offensive (linemen) that are pretty good, everyone on that line’s doing their job really well on both sides, Iowa and our offense.”
With Leonhard as defensive coordinator, UW has allowed Iowa 343 rushing yards (85.75 per game) on 107 carries (3.2 per rush), and Iowa has yet to score a touchdown on the ground against Leonhard’s units. Over Leonhard’s first three seasons as coordinator, UW’s defense ranks fifth out of 127 FBS teams with 112.3 rushing yards allowed per game, and the unit has finished in the top five of those rankings twice.
“I think when you approach the game that way as a coordinator, I think your guys buy into it, they understand what you do, kind of the approach to it and the adjustments that you’re making week in and week out,” Leonhard said.
The Badgers have nixed opponents’ ground games from a variety of offensive philosophies, including the spread offenses that have permeated college football. Doing that takes a commitment from players at each level of the defense.
“I think it has to do with the scheme that we’re running. That starts with coach Leonhard,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “And I think the coaching staff across the board, they do a great job with getting us in the right spots. Then it comes to guys buying into the system and we bring a bunch of physicality to it and a lot of guys doing their job. Especially when we’re gapping out, it makes it hard to do anything against that.”
Ask UW defenders why their unit has been so good at stuffing opponents’ rushing attacks and credit flies around.
From the front seven to the secondary, stopping the run is a group effort, but it’s predicated on the defensive line maintaining the line of scrimmage, freshman linebacker Nick Herbig said.
“They make my job so much easier, they make the inside ‘backers’ jobs so much easier. The DBs, I’m pretty sure everybody can attest to that those three guys in the middle, they do a lot for our defense. They really let us shine,” Herbig said.
Junior linebacker Jack Sanborn, who leads the team with 29 tackles, said he believes players are doing well studying opponents and conceptualizing how UW’s scheme works against them.
“I think the guys understanding their responsibility and going out there and performing and executing the game plan well,” Sanborn said. “I think that’s just a credit to the work ethic and also the coaching and prep that goes in throughout the week.”
There’s no question the Badgers have had talent in the front seven that has made stopping the run easier. UW has as many linebackers (seven) in the NFL this season as it does offensive linemen.
But Rand said, above all else, that trust is the biggest factor in the unit’s success against the run.
“I think it’s actually pretty simple: Everyone just does their job and does it really well,” Rand said.
“You can go above and beyond, but if everyone on the field does their job, they shouldn’t be getting any rushing yards or yards in general. I think we do a really good job and our whole defense is sound on just doing our jobs well, everyone trusting each other.”
Colten Bartholomew's favorite stories from 2020
Colten Bartholomew's favorite stories from 2020
I chose stories that I believe show how athletes are wired a little bit differently, and how that manifests in their competitiveness, their drive, and their willingness to create change.
