Badgers coaches, players explain why their run defense is routinely one of nation's best

Jim Leonhard described it as an everyday mindset.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defensive coordinator says stopping the run is not just the key to success on defense, it’s what every game plan and scheme he devises is based upon.

Few college teams have defended the run better over the past four years than the Badgers under Leonhard’s direction and that will need to continue this week if the UW hopes to snap a two-game skid. As they prepare to play No. 19 Iowa (5-2) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the No. 25 Badgers (2-2) lead the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game (72.3) and their 2.3 yards allowed per carry ranks sixth.

“I think we’re flexible. We’re not one of those teams that is just going to say, ‘This is what we do and it’s either going to work or it’s not going to work,’” Leonhard said. “I think we love to put our guys in positions to make plays and be aggressive in the run game. I think that’s huge.

“If you let teams dictate the schemes that they want to run, they have the upper hand. To me the No. 1 thing is it’s a mindset and it’s what we’re about. It’s where we start our game-planning, it’s what we base our defense off of, finding ways to stop the run. So that mindset is there.”