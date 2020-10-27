Badgers coach Paul Chryst won't discuss Graham Mertz's status, supports Big Ten COVID-19 protocols

If Mertz’s PCR test comes back positive, he’ll have to self-isolate for 10 days, and sit out of practices and games for 21 days. In that time, he would undergo close cardiac monitoring and would have to be cleared by a cardiologist before returning to action. He would miss games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

Mertz’s first career start Friday against Illinois, a 45-7 rout, was nearly perfect. He tied school records with five touchdown passes and 17 consecutive completions — his first 17 attempts — and set a program record with a 95.2 completion percentage.

Mertz and UW players weren’t made available to reporters as originally scheduled Monday.

The Big Ten’s policy of a 21-day absence for players who test positive is the longest such standard in the Power Five conferences. But Chryst — who was part of the committee that helped bring Big Ten football back after it was initially canceled this fall — said he supports the rule.

“The No. 1 concern for the league — and I appreciate this — was how do we best keep everyone as safe as possible regarding the virus. Then, how do you manage the impacts of it once someone has it. Admittedly, they told us it was more conservative. If that helps one person, then that’s a good thing for us,” Chryst said.