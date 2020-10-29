Badgers coach Paul Chryst takes heat for mask use during Illinois game

Chryst has been criticized for wearing his face covering improperly during the Badgers’ 45-7 win over Illinois last week to start the Big Ten’s truncated season. Chryst was seen multiple times on the television broadcast with his mask not covering his nose, and at other times with his mask underneath his chin. Chryst spoke with players, coaches and officials with his mask down.

CDC guidelines regarding facial covering state that it should cover the wearer’s nose and mouth to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chryst told reporters Wednesday that his glasses were fogging up with his mask on, something that wasn’t happening during the Badgers’ daytime practices at Camp Randall Stadium. Players and coaches have been wearing masks and distancing as much as possible in meeting rooms, so one can assume Chryst has dealt with his glasses fogging before Friday’s game.

“That was something I needed to get better at and was working on that (Tuesday) on the field. I had the shield and the mask,” Chryst said.

What caused the Badgers’ outbreak is not known, and given the virus’ mutation rate and contagiousness, it’ll be difficult to trace to one source. Chryst said the Badgers’ made changes to their typical routine when they stayed in a local hotel last Thursday night.