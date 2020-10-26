 Skip to main content
Badgers coach Paul Chryst supports Big Ten protocols as team deals with COVID-19 issues
Paul Chryst vs. Illinois

Coach Paul Chryst celebrates with offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) after a second-quarter touchdown Friday against Illinois. The Badgers are dealing with COVID-19 complications across the roster, including redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

As Badgers fans wait with bated breath on news regarding redshirt freshman Graham Mertz’s status after an initial positive COVID-19 test, University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst said he won’t comment on the situation.

“I will not and cannot and should not, therefore, comment about anything dealing with our testing and coronavirus,” Chryst said on a Zoom call with reporters Monday morning.

“Certainly as a team, a program, we’re following the guidelines that were set in place by the Big Ten. A lot of work went into those and I feel confident with that. As a team, each day you try to keep working on things you can do to best take care of everyone in the program.”

State Journal sources said Mertz’s positive COVID-19 test came from a rapid antigen test that No. 9 UW and other Big Ten Conference teams are using daily this season. Big Ten protocols state after an individual tests positive with a daily test, he is removed from team activities and a PCR nasal swab test must be done in order to confirm the diagnosis.

The status of Mertz’s PCR test is not known.

However, Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal that 57 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football — 54 players and three staff members. The dates of those positive tests range from early June when UW allowed student-athletes back on campus to Monday, Oct. 26. The city-county health department reported 42 cases among players and staff on Sept. 16, meaning there have been 15 new cases in the past 40 days.

Graham Mertz mug (2020)

Mertz

If Mertz’s PCR test comes back positive, he’ll have to self-isolate for 10 days, and sit out of practices and games for 21 days. In that time, he would undergo close cardiac monitoring and would have to be cleared by a cardiologist before returning to action. He would miss games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

Mertz’s first career start Friday against Illinois, a 45-7 rout, was nearly perfect. He tied school records with five touchdown passes and 17 consecutive completions — his first 17 attempts — and set a program record with a 95.2 completion percentage.

Mertz and UW players weren’t made available to reporters as originally scheduled Monday.

The Big Ten’s policy of a 21-day absence for players who test positive is the longest such standard in the Power Five conferences. But Chryst — who was part of the committee that helped bring Big Ten football back after it was initially canceled this fall — said he supports the rule.

“The No. 1 concern for the league — and I appreciate this — was how do we best keep everyone as safe as possible regarding the virus. Then, how do you manage the impacts of it once someone has it. Admittedly, they told us it was more conservative. If that helps one person, then that’s a good thing for us,” Chryst said.

“You don’t want anyone to miss a game, but at the same time, more so you don’t want anything to happen maybe you look back and say (you) might have been able to do something about it. (I) don’t spend a lot of time and energy trying to overthink what’s been done. I trust the doctors. Dr. (Jim) Borchers from Ohio State and a lot of people spent a ton of time and energy, the chancellors and the presidents and other doctors at every school — this is what we came up with, and this is what’s allowed us to play.”

Possible false positive

Mertz’s PCR test could come back negative, which would clear him for action assuming he tests negative on subsequent daily antigen tests.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost — whose team faces the Badgers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. — said his program has had false positives since the Big Ten’s daily testing protocol began on Sept. 30.

“I hope for their sake that he’s OK. I hope for his health that he’s OK. We’ve had false positives here, too, so my guess is that’s what it is,” Frost said of Mertz’s situation. “Whether he plays or not, they’ve got a lot of really good players and they’re a really good team and I don’t think their offense would probably change even if he wasn’t playing. But he obviously has a good debut and I hope he’s doing OK.”

There’s some evidence supporting the false positive theory.

Chryst told reporters he was confident UW would be able to play against Nebraska this weekend, indicating a large breakout had not occurred in recent weeks. As the starting quarterback, Mertz was in close contact almost every offensive player, but UW said in a statement Sunday no players had tested positive or reported symptoms before the Illinois game.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday his team had no new positive COVID-19 tests after their game against UW. Mertz was sacked twice and tackled on one run, along with other contact throughout the game.

Chryst didn’t confirm or deny the Badgers have had false positives this year, but State Journal sources said there have been at least a handful. The SOFIA 2 SARS rapid antigen test used by Big Ten teams reports a 96.7 percent accuracy rate, according to its manufacturer, Quidel Corporation.

Big Ten teams are allowed to test 170 people each daily between players, coaches and other staff members. If all 14 teams tested the maximum 170 people on a particular day, it would be reasonable to expect more than 70 inaccurate tests per day, or about five per team.

Eyes on Wolf

If Mertz isn’t available, redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf likely assumes the starting role.

Wolf — a 6-foot-1, 197-pounder out of Cincinnati — played in three games in 2019 and handled the final drive of the Illinois game last week. He has two career pass attempts.

Senior quarterback Jack Coan, who injured his foot during training camp, is still out indefinitely. When Coan was injured, Wolf said he was preparing as if he was the starter despite Mertz taking the first-team reps.

Chase Wolf mug

Wolf

“Right now, I’m just trying to get prepared to play. I’m preparing every single day, watching film every single day as if I’m QB1. I going to do everything in my power to get ready to play, and if Graham gets the nod, then we’ll support him” Wolf said earlier this month.

“I felt last year that I was ready to play if they needed me, and this year I’m more confident about my abilities if I need to go in. Of course, the more reps you get, the more learning opportunities you have on the field, repping at practice. I felt pretty good last year, but the more I play now, the more reps I get, I understand there’s a lot of things I need to work on. The more I learn, the more comfortable I am if they need me to play on Saturday.”

How the Big Ten's daily testing procedure works

