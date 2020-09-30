Badgers coach Paul Chryst: Replacing Jonathan Taylor not a 1-man job

“Jalen’s new to this, Julius Davis is new. Those three are the ones I think the lean goes on right now to be productive.”

How snaps are split among the top trio will be decided by their performances in the next few weeks of practice. But those in the group who are backups have role models to look toward in terms of maximizing their impact on the team.

“Taiwan Deal was a great example of how do you be a backup back but be a great contributor on special teams,” Chryst said, referencing the former Badger who played from 2014-18 and was a backup for Taylor in 2018. “Nakia saw what Taiwan did and Nakia was that last year. He came in and gave us some really good snaps as a running back, but was extremely important in a lot of our special teams.”

Berger — a four-star recruit in the 2020 class — showed talent as a receiver in his prep career, so there may be chances for him to emerge from the pack in a pass-catching role. But in a nine-game, conference-only schedule with less preparation than usual, younger players’ chances may be limited.

Chryst said he doesn’t expect one player to replace what Taylor has been to the Badgers the past three years. He said he doesn’t feel the need to sit down and talk to the current stable of backs and explain that to them, as he believes they’re aware of it.