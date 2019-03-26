Changes to Paul Chryst's contract include a $300,000 annual salary increase and added bonus opportunities if his program wins a Big Ten Championship or earns a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The University of Wisconsin football coach enters his fifth season as the Badgers' head man after compiling a 42-12 record over the first four years.
That includes 24 combined wins in 2016 and 2017, both seasons that ended in New Year's Six Bowl victories. UW vastly underachieved last year by garnering a No. 4 national ranking in the preseason before finishing 8-5.
Under the terms of an updated compensation agreement released to the State Journal, Chryst is now making $4.15 million annually, up from the $3.85 he was scheduled to bring in over the next year.
Chryst will maintain a $400,000 base salary, with the UW Foundation now paying him $3.75 million annually rather than $3.45. That number will increase by $100,000 beginning Feb. 1 of each year for the remainder of the five-year deal.
If UW wins the Big Ten title or qualifies for the College Football Playoff, Chryst will receive an additional $350,000. A CFP semifinal victory results in $400,000 more in bonus money, while a national championship earns Chryst an additional $500,000.
The bonuses are cumulative, meaning a national championship would increase Chryst's earnings by $1.25 million for that season. UW's postseason bonus policy would not apply for Chryst if the Badgers reach one of these milestones, with his share being divided among assistants instead.
Chryst's new agreement also presents new buyout parameters if the contact is terminated by either Chryst or the university.
Under the previous agreement, UW would owe Chryst $5 million if it fired the coach before Feb. 1, 2020, with that compensation decreasing by $1 million each of the following two years.
Chryst is now in line to make 85 percent of the remaining salary on his contract - referred to as liquidated damages compensation - if he's let go, which currently equates to $17.915 million but would decrease to $14.96 million by December and $11.35 million following the 2020 season.
However, for any season where the Badgers win less than seven regular-season games, a year's worth of compensation would be subtracted from the equation. That year's liquidated damages compensation would be restored if UW went on to win nine or more games in a regular season thereafter.
UW would now receive $8 million if Chryst terminates the contract early. Previously, that number was $5 million this year and set to decrease by $1 million each of the next two years.