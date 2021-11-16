Badgers climb in the College Football Playoff rankings

A blowout of Northwestern helped the University of Wisconsin football team’s standing in the College Football Playoff poll.
The latest CFP poll, released Tuesday night, has the Badgers at No. 15, up three spots from last week. Tuesday’s poll marked the 29th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.
“I think we’re all guilty of saying, ‘Who’s going to survive the gauntlet of Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State and get to Indy and eventually go into the playoff, right?’” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.
“What if Wisconsin sitting out there with the defense of Jimmy Leonhard and you’ve got to go take on that team? Their offense has gotten better, they’ve found and identity on that side of the ball. Paul Chryst has done a heck of a job with a team that was 1-3, back-to-back losses, not looking good against Notre Dame and Michigan, and they got back to just saying, hey, we’re going to win with defense and running the football. We’re not going to throw it, we’re not going to turn it over, and here they are all the way up into the top 15 with a couple games to play. Good for them.”
UW (7-3, 5-2) is on a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium. UW coach Paul Chryst has not lost to Nebraska, going 5-0 against the Big Ten Conference West Division rival since taking over in 2015.
The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the CFP poll along with No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 17 Iowa.
Here’s a look at the full poll:
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Alabama (9-1)
3. Oregon (9-1)
4. Ohio State (8-1)
5. Cincinnati (10-0)
6. Michigan (9-1)
7. Michigan State (9-1)
8. Notre Dame (9-1)
9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
10. Wake Forest (9-1)
11. Baylor (8-2)
12. Ole Miss (8-2)
13. Oklahoma (9-1)
14. BYU (8-2)
15. Wisconsin (7-3)
16. Texas A&M (7-3)
17. Iowa (8-2)
18. Pittsburgh (8-2)
19. San Diego State (9-1)
20. NC State (7-3)
21. Arkansas (7-3)