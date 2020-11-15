Badgers climb back into top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

After a big win, the University of Wisconsin football team moved back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Coming off a 49-11 drubbing of Michigan at Michigan Stadium, the Badgers were ranked 10th in the poll released Sunday.
The weekend’s college football slate was severely impacted by COVID-19, with 16 games postponed or canceled, including a number games involving Top 25 teams.
UW (2-0) has a crucial matchup next week as they head to No. 19 Northwestern (4-0), which leads the Big Ten Conference’s West Division. This game was originally scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field, but those plans were scrapped in the summer.
Two other Big Ten teams were ranked this week — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana. They play next week in Columbus, with the winner taking the outright lead in the Big Ten East.
Here’s a look at the poll, with the teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Alabama 6-0 (60)
2. Notre Dame 8-0 (1)
3. Ohio State 3-0 (1)
4. Clemson 7-1
5. Texas A&M 5-1
6. Florida 5-1
7. Cincinnati 7-0
8. BYU 8-0
9. Indiana 4-0
10. Wisconsin 2-0
11. Oregon 11-0
12. Miami 7-1
13. Georgia 4-2
14. Oklahoma State 5-1
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0
15. Marshall 7-0
17. Iowa State 5-2
18. Oklahoma 5-2
19. Northwestern 4-0
20. USC 2-0
21. Liberty 8-0
22. Texas 5-2
23. Auburn 4-2
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1
25. Tulsa 4-1
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1
Fans take to Twitter to react to the Badgers' blowout win over Michigan
How sweet it is!
Ahh, the sweet smell of victory!! #ChenalToTheVictors pic.twitter.com/MvvD38R5pk— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 15, 2020
Opposite trajectories
Wisconsin is really good and Michigan is going in the wrong direction and Jim Harbaugh’s seat is getting really warm— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) November 15, 2020
Beyond imagination
People like myself who have followed UW football for 40+ years would never have dreamed of such a demolition in Ann Arbor. The key now is no letdown at Northwestern next weekend.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) November 15, 2020
What's not to love?
Jim, I loved it. I remember back to the perennial losses to Michigan and OSU when I was a kid. Every year the Badgers got blasted. I remember one loss to Michigan 56-3 or so. Its been so great the last 25+ years. Today's game was awesome.— PackFanatic (@PackFanatic1) November 15, 2020
Top-to-bottom talent
Program depth on display. A testament to Coach Chryst and staff’s recruiting and development.— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) November 15, 2020
Balanced attack
Amazing performance from both sides of the ball.— Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) November 15, 2020
Baked to perfection
November 15, 2020
Hard work pays off
Extremely impressive job by PC and staff. For everything this team has been through the last 3 weeks and come out with this effort..... amazing. #OnWisconsin— Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) November 15, 2020
More the merrier
Loved getting Berger involved. Mertz obviously most talented QB since Russell. D was great again. Love crushing Michigan in AA. #OnWisconsin— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 15, 2020
Challenge awaits
It’s going to be an interesting game in Evanston...as they always are there. Hope we get some players back for that matchup and that the guys banged up tonight are ok.— CJ Hansen (@CJHansen18) November 15, 2020
All hands on deck
The one somewhat good thing about this season with Covid is seeing the younger guys put into the fire...Dike and Berger legit. Excited for them— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) November 15, 2020
Long-term investment
Also, Jalen Berger should get 15+ touches a game. He is the present and the future!— Jason Long (@JasonC_Long) November 15, 2020
Rest is history
Practice? Who needs practice???— Brian Suttie (@BigDaddySutt) November 15, 2020
If it ain't broke...
They ran the same play. Over. And over. And it worked.— University and State (@UnivAndState) November 15, 2020
Like a fine whine
November 15, 2020
Badger got his tongue
Watching Jim Harbaugh on BTN just now it is apparent that he is stunned and has no answers other than "we will re-evaluate everything this week". They could lose all the rest of their games this year.— JM_Wisconsin (@Jeff85257) November 15, 2020
First one's the hardest
Nakia Watson broke a tackle. Good to see.— Nick (@nation_1984) November 15, 2020
Breathing easier
November 15, 2020
Short and sweet
I am happy.— Drayton Charles (@draybaybay11) November 15, 2020
Laying it on thick
Average at best 😉— Tyler Spietz (@SpietzT) November 15, 2020
Go for it all
November 15, 2020
Bringing down the house
November 15, 2020
Hitting their stride
We had a good game given all the missing players. One important thing over the last few years is we have increased our team speed. The defense was flying around again— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) November 15, 2020
Expert analysis
November 15, 2020
Yes
Are we really good or is Michigan that bad?— smokeyzupan (@smokeyzupan) November 15, 2020
