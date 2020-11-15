Badgers climb back into top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

After a big win, the University of Wisconsin football team moved back into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Coming off a 49-11 drubbing of Michigan at Michigan Stadium, the Badgers were ranked 10th in the poll released Sunday.

The weekend’s college football slate was severely impacted by COVID-19, with 16 games postponed or canceled, including a number games involving Top 25 teams.

UW (2-0) has a crucial matchup next week as they head to No. 19 Northwestern (4-0), which leads the Big Ten Conference’s West Division. This game was originally scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field, but those plans were scrapped in the summer.

Two other Big Ten teams were ranked this week — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana. They play next week in Columbus, with the winner taking the outright lead in the Big Ten East.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 6-0 (60)

2. Notre Dame 8-0 (1)

3. Ohio State 3-0 (1)

4. Clemson 7-1

5. Texas A&M 5-1

6. Florida 5-1