Badgers class of 2021 recruit T.J. Bollers has tools to be feared rusher

Bollers, who wants to major in engineering or a field of biology, said UW’s academic reputation was a major factor in his decision to commit, and why schools like California and Northwestern were among his top choices. The recruiting process also challenged him to stay grounded as he was flooded with college attention.

“My family was always preaching to me to stay humble. I feel like my family did a good job of keeping my humble throughout this entire thing because it’s really easy to get ahead of yourself and think you’re all that when you’re a national recruit,” Bollers said. “So just being humble and staying true to who I am is how I handled it.”

With his team up 42-3 at halftime, Bollers and Bakkers, who played at Iowa State, decided to keep him on the sideline in the second half. By unofficial count, he finished with six tackles, including a sack.

Even through the pain, Bollers never stopped moving. That’s something that applies to all of his sports. He was a key piece to CCA’s basketball and baseball teams, both of which qualified for the state tournament his junior season. He also competes in track and field, primarily as a thrower, but he’s run in the 200-meter dash as well.

In the free time he has away from practices, he works at Tiffin’s Fareway grocery store.