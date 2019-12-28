Badgers' Chris Orr poised for big finish in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Chris Orr doesn’t get nervous for football games.
Part of that is preparation, as the University of Wisconsin’s senior inside linebacker knows how to study film and get himself ready for an opponent. Part of that is confidence, as he’s wrapping up the best season of his college football career at the Rose Bowl when he and the Badgers (10-3) take on Oregon (11-2).
He even said that he doesn’t think the emotions of playing in his final collegiate game this week will hit him until after the game ends.
But something Orr did earlier this month had him shaking in his shoes — he proposed to his girlfriend of 2½ years, Thalia.
“You’d have thought I was playing in the Super Bowl if you saw me then. My heart was beating out of my chest,” he said.
After a celebratory dinner following Orr’s Master’s graduation ceremony, he popped the question in the Capitol Square. Teammate Zack Baun was hiding nearby with his girlfriend, Ali, a photographer who captured the moment. Orr knew Thalia would say yes, but that didn’t quite quell the nerves.
“I knew the outcome, but still, I don’t know why, but my heart was jumping out my chest,” Orr said. “I knew that I didn’t want to go through life without her knowing I’m definitely going to marry you. Definitely can’t envision life without her. Felt like there was no need for me to wait any longer; if you know that you want to do something, why wait? So I just went ahead and did it.”
Orr has been one of UW’s best defensive players all season, tied for the team lead in tackles (72) and second in sacks with 11½. UW coach Paul Chryst said he’s taken joy in seeing Orr develop throughout his career.
“It’s the best part of coaching, is seeing how players progress and grow. So many people just see the small part, the Saturdays in the fall. What he’s done and how he’s gone about it, it truly is the best part of coaching. I feel truly fortunate to have had our paths cross and to be around him,” Chryst said.
“Hopefully the program’s done something for him, but I know he’s given so much to the program and we’re all going to be better long after he leaves because we’ve been impacted by him.”
One of Orr’s biggest impacts on the field this season has been as a pass rusher. He entered this year with 2½ career sacks, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has utilized Orr's skills of getting after the passer from his inside linebacker position. He’s causing havoc without getting the quarterback down, too — his eight quarterback hurries are second to Baun’s 10 for UW this season.
It’s not something Orr expected to happen, but it has been a game-changer for the Badgers’ defense. It has prevented teams from loading up against Baun on the edge, helping him become an All-American. It has also caused confusion along opponents’ fronts as they try to account for Orr.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think it just added an extra dynamic to our defense. It makes it (so) you don’t know who’s coming. Third down, you see the offenses get a little fear in their eyes, get a little panic, of not knowing exactly who’s coming because everybody has gotten a sack,” Orr said.
His increased load as a pass-rusher has also altered how he prepares for games.
“I spend a little more time studying the guards and the centers and how they are pass pro, even how the running backs are in pass pro. What moves work well against them? Is it speed? Is it power? Is it an in-and-out move? Whatever the case is,” he said.
“And then I also spend time viewing how the offensive line works together. Do they pass off stuff easily? Are they fluid in their movement? How can I spot the quickest path to the quarterback?”
Orr has three multi-sack games this year, and had at least a half a sack in seven of nine Big Ten Conference games. He was held without a sack in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, largely because he was out of the final 36 minutes, 32 seconds of the game due to a concussion.
He said it was “demoralizing” to not be able to help his teammates finish the game — one in which the Badgers led 21-7 at halftime. Orr’s absence was notable because Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was able to buy more time to throw and that doomed the Badgers in the second half.
Orr passed all post-concussion tests the next day and said he’s been fine since the night of the injury.
He knows that getting through Oregon’s stout offensive line and putting pressure on Ducks senior quarterback Justin Herbert will be a challenge, but will be key to UW snapping its three-game losing streak in the Rose Bowl.
“They’re athletic, they have strong hands — they all have a good strike. When they get their hands on you, it’s hard to escape. You see guys struggling to tear off,” Orr said.
Winning a Rose Bowl would be a crowning achievement on a banner year — and month — for Orr.
While it may already be set because of his post-Minnesota-game quotes about Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Orr knows a good showing in the Rose Bowl can cement a legacy at UW. But he said he hopes he’s remembered for his positivity first and foremost.
“I want people to remember me for being a fun-loving guy all the time, and a really good football player,” he said. “I want them to envision me more so for always having a smile on my face no matter what.”
A look back: Badgers' history in the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1953
Result: USC 7, UW 0
Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.
The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.
UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.
The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.
Jan. 1, 1960
Result: Washington 44, UW 8
Recap: The Badgers’ strong defense under coach Milt Bruhn (above) finally failed them after the offense turned it over four times, all on fumbles.
Washington scored the first 17 points in the first half, and after UW got on the board with Tom Wiesner’s short run late in the second quarter, the Huskies answered with a touchdown to lead 24-8 at the break.
After a third-quarter Badgers’ drive was stopped inside the 10, UW’s offense never threatened again. Washington’s rushing attack outgained the Badgers 215-123.
Jan. 1, 1963
Result: USC 42, UW 37
Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.
UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.
Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.
Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.
Jan. 1, 1994
Result: UW 21, UCLA 16
Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.
The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.
UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.
Jan. 1, 1999
Result: UW 38, UCLA 31
Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.
Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.
Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.
Jan. 1, 2000
Result: UW 17, Stanford 9
Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.
Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.
Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.
Jan. 1, 2011
Result: TCU 21, UW 19
Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.
UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.
TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.
Jan. 2, 2012
Result: Oregon 45, UW 38
Recap: The Badgers came up just short in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl to that point.
UW quarterback Russell Wilson tried to spike a pass in the final seconds to give the team one more play to go for a tying score, but time ran out before the spike could be executed.
The Badgers led five times against the high-flying Ducks, but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after Oregon took the lead for good. Two second-half turnovers helped sink UW.
Wilson had 296 yards and two touchdowns passing, and had a rushing score. Montee Ball had 164 yards on 32 carries. Oregon’s LaMichael James (159) and De’Anthony Thomas (155) each had big games, with Thomas scoring on runs of 91 and 64 yards.
Jan. 1, 2013
Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14
Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.
After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.
Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.
Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.