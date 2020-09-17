Badgers' Chief Infection Officer says one part of football's return could be 'difficult to navigate'

"There's not a lot of significant symptoms with our student-athletes currently, which is good," he said. "However, that's certainly not the experience everywhere. And we have had some student-athletes that have some prolonged issues coming back to return to activity. So it's definitely not a standard. It's a very individualized process."

The process that Moll described for addressing COVID-19 diagnoses with Badgers athletes has similarities to what the Big Ten announced Wednesday as its football protocol.

UW's plan once an athlete tests positive has been to order a 10-day isolation period. Near the end of that, or before if symptoms dictate it, the player meets with a physician and undergoes cardiac testing and lab work.

Once cleared after testing, the athlete progresses through a gradual increase in activity.

The Big Ten will require a minimum 21-day absence with a positive test.