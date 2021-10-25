Badgers center Kayden Lyles announces he's transferring

Fifth-year senior and Madison native Kayden Lyles is transferring from the University of Wisconsin football program.
Lyles, an offensive lineman with 34 career games played, announced the news on social media Monday afternoon.
October 25, 2021
“With one year of college football left in my future, I’ve decided to bet on myself and will be transferring to a new program for my final season of eligibility,” Lyles wrote.
“My five years as part of the Wisconsin football program have given me some of the best times of my life and experiences I’ll never forget. Though my time as a Badger has come to an end on the field, I’ll forever be thankful to the fans, coaches, staff and — especially — to my teammates for all of their support. On, Wisconsin!”
A message seeking comment sent to Lyles on Monday wasn’t returned.
Lyles entered training camp this fall as the Badgers' (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) starting center, but midway through camp he was replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann. Tippmann has started six games to Lyles’ one this season — Tippmann was poked in the eye during warmups before the Michigan loss Oct. 2, pressing Lyles into the starting lineup.
After getting regular work during games as part of a rotation of offensive linemen, Lyles’ playing time has evaporated since that rotation ceased after the Michigan game. He hasn’t played in the past two games despite traveling to Purdue over the weekend.
A four-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class from Middleton High School, Lyles started 16 games in his career. He started the first four games of the 2020 season before suffering a torn ACL against Indiana, and logged another three starts as a guard in 2019.
Lyles played on the defensive line in 2018, appearing in 13 games.
Lyles is the fifth scholarship player on offense to leave the team since the start of training camp after running backs Jalen Berger (dismissed), Loyal Crawford (dismissed) and Antwan Roberts (suspended, entered transfer portal) and wide receiver Devin Chandler (transfer portal).
UW doesn’t have many experienced options at center behind Tippmann after Lyles’ departure. Redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini, who filled in at center after Lyles was injured a year ago, has been playing tackle this season, but could be moved back inside. Junior Cormac Sampson, who’s played all over the offensive line and at tight end this season, could also be a candidate.