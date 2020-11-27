Badgers CB Rachad Wildgoose declares for NFL draft

Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose has declared for the 2021 NFL draft and won’t play for the University of Wisconsin football team the rest of the season.

Wildgoose, a junior from Miami, Florida, tweeted an image thanking the program's coaches, fans and others before stating his draft intentions.

Wildgoose played in two games this season, missing the Michigan game after contracting COVID-19. He injured his right shoulder late in the first half against Northwestern and was on the sideline in a sling during the second half. UW hasn’t released the severity of his injury, and Wildgoose didn’t mention it in his post. He did not immediately answer a social media message seeking comment.

“Three years ago, the University of Wisconsin took a chance on a bright-eyed kid from Miami, Florida. Being a part of what I consider the greatest university in America has been the honor of my life. Madison helped mold the man you see today and I am thankful for having had the privilege to represent #BadgerNation. I will forever bleed Red and White!” Wildgoose wrote in his post.