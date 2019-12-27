Badgers brace for Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

“I think it was when we were doing some conditioning and he was running like a gazelle, and I was like, ‘Man, that kid is going to be special.’ Because when you can run really well, you can practice well, you have good cardio, you are bound to make it,” senior inside linebacker Troy Dye said.

Junior safety Brady Breeze remembers the first snaps Thibodeaux took in a No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense setting. Thibodeaux bolted around the edge and would’ve sacked quarterback Justin Herbert in a game setting.

“It was like, ‘Wow, dude, he just put a move on one of our linemen,’” Breeze said. “The guy is a baller. He’s somebody we’re proud of.”

Thibodeaux has played in all 13 games and started five for the Ducks; he’s listed as a starter for the Rose Bowl. His nine sacks are a program record for a freshman, and he has 14 total tackles for loss. He’s been especially productive in the past four games, accounting for 5½ of his sacks in that stretch, and had the best game of his career thus far against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Against the Utes, Thibodeaux had 2½ sacks, five total tackles, and he blocked a punt. He was voted the freshman defensive player of the year in the Pac-12.