The University of Wisconsin secured a commitment from California outside linebacker Spencer Lytle on Saturday, beating out other finalist Clemson.
Lytle, ranked as a three-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, held reported offers from more than 40 schools, including Auburn, Louisville, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
UW offered the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Lytle, from St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif., more than a year ago, and he took an official visit to Madison the weekend of June 8.
Lytle became the 13th commitment in the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class, joining offensive linemen Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann, quarterback Graham Mertz, tight end Hayden Rucci, athletes Leo Chenal and Marcus Graham, running back Julius Davis, cornerbacks Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams and defensive tackles Gio Paez and Keeanu Benton.