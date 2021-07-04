Badgers beat Big Ten rivals for 3-star safety Austin Brown in 2022 recruiting class

After being among the first official visitors at the University of Wisconsin in June, three-star safety Austin Brown tweeted his oral commitment to the Badgers on Sunday.

Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.

Winning the battle for Brown over in-state options like Illinois and Northwestern — especially considering the recruiting momentum new Illini coach Bret Bielema has built and the Wildcats coming off a Big Ten West title — is a boon for UW.

At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.

Safety was a need in the 2022 class as the Badgers have five players at the position who could move on after this season.

