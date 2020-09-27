 Skip to main content
Badgers back in AP Top 25 poll
Badgers back in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin football team is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers — ranked 19th in the poll released Sunday — and all other teams from conferences with plans to play this fall were included in this week’s poll after being excluded in previous weeks.

Clemson, who was idle this weekend, stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

UW started practice last week and is slated to open the season against Illinois on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 23 Michigan.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 2-0 (55)

2. Alabama 1-0 (3)

3. Florida 1-0

4. Georgia 1-0

5. Notre Dame 2-0

6. Ohio State 0-0 (4)

7. Auburn 1-0

8. Miami 3-0

9. Texas 2-0

10. Penn State 0-0

11. UCF 2-0

12. North Carolina 1-0

13. Texas A&M 1-0

14. Oregon 0-0

15. Cincinnati 2-0

16. Mississippi St. 1-0

17. Oklahoma St. 2-0

18. Oklahoma 1-1

19. Wisconsin 0-0-

20. LSU 0-1

21. Tennessee 1-0

22. BYU 2-0

23. Michigan 0-0

24. Pittsburgh 3-0

25. Memphis 1-0

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

