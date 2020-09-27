Badgers back in AP Top 25 poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football team is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers — ranked 19th in the poll released Sunday — and all other teams from conferences with plans to play this fall were included in this week’s poll after being excluded in previous weeks.

Clemson, who was idle this weekend, stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

UW started practice last week and is slated to open the season against Illinois on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 23 Michigan.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 2-0 (55)

2. Alabama 1-0 (3)

3. Florida 1-0

4. Georgia 1-0

5. Notre Dame 2-0

6. Ohio State 0-0 (4)

7. Auburn 1-0

8. Miami 3-0

9. Texas 2-0

10. Penn State 0-0