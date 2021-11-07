Badgers back in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin football team found itself back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday after not being included since Sept. 26.
UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is No. 20 in the poll and riding a five-game winning streak after Saturday’s 52-3 rout of Rutgers. Two of those wins came against teams ranked in the AP poll. The Badgers don’t have any ranked opponents left on the regular season schedule.
The Badgers — who garnered a No. 21 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff poll — are one of six Big Ten Conference teams ranked by the AP. The rest of that list includes No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Michigan, No. 19 Iowa and No. 23 Penn State.
Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) comes to Camp Randall Stadium for an 11 a.m. game against UW this Saturday.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis
1. Georgia 9-0 (63)
2. Cincinnati 9-0
3. Alabama 8-1
4. Oklahoma 9-0
5. Oregon 8-1
6. Ohio State 8-1
7. Notre Dame 8-1
8. Michigan State 8-1
9. Michigan 8-1
10. Oklahoma State 8-1
11. Texas A&M 7-2
12. Ole Miss 7-2
13. Wake Forest 8-1
14. BYU 8-2
15. UTSA 9-0
16. Auburn 6-3
17. Houston 8-1
18. Baylor 7-2
19. Iowa 7-2
20. Wisconsin 6-3
21. North Carolina State 7-2
22. Coastal Carolina 8-1
23. Penn State 6-3
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1
25. Pittsburgh 7-2
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1