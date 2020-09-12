Badgers attempt to fill football void with "Dream Season" project

Brian Lucas, UW’s director of football brand communications, said the selection process for games was difficult, but focused mostly on the last 30 or so years and attempted to highlight key moments and players in the program. Some games that have been seen a number of times on BTN or other channels, were avoided.

“Our presentation of the games will be very unique,” Lucas said. “We’ve been able to add in some interviews with players and coaches that took part in the game, overlaying it in parts. Every game has some down periods, maybe a drive that goes six plays and there’s a punt. We’re able to make that a little more interesting with some current-day perspective on what happened back then.”

Broadcasts will start Sept. 19 and run through Dec. 5. The game of the week will be announced each Monday, and the broadcasts will feature UW’s radio fixtures Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas calling the action. UW has also created a second-screen experience with more content and chances for viewers to win prizes.

The Badgers’ weekly radio and TV programs throughout the fall will also preview and recap the game with UW coach Paul Chryst.