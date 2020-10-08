Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez says he missed two calls from someone named POTUS

The SEC, Big 12 and ACC will be well into their schedules when the Big Ten and Pac-12 get started in October and November, respectively.

"Where they are at that point, they're at midseason, they've worked out the bugs," Alvarez said. "The new leagues that are starting, they're going to still be making those first-game mistakes. It's going to be unique to say the least and interesting. But you'd better know football to evaluate those and rank those teams."

Alvarez was a selection committee member from 2014 to 2016.

"All week you spend time, you watch film, you think you have a grasp of everything," he said. "You go in, you break everything down, you go through some analytics people didn't even know existed — I didn't even know existed — and you come out with your rankings and you're ripped apart.

"And then the thing that you laugh about, some of the people that are critiquing don't know what they're talking about. It's obvious when they open their mouth they hadn't put a lot of time into it. But you've still got to sit there and listen to the criticism."

