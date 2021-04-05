Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement plans Tuesday

McIntosh, 44, has been working at UW since December 2014, starting as a director of business development before being promoted to Alvarez’s senior staff a little more than a year later. He played under Alvarez, starting 50 games at left tackle from 1996-99 and serving as a captain on teams that won back-to-back Rose Bowls.

Alvarez arrived at UW in 1990 to rebuild a football program that had gone 9-36 over the previous four seasons. He stepped aside 15 seasons later with the most wins in program history (119), along with three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories, and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Alvarez took over as athletic director in April 2004, replacing the man who had hired him, Pat Richter.

The UW athletic department made significant additions to its facilities while Alvarez was in charge. The Stephen M. Bennett Student-Athlete Performance Center at Camp Randall Stadium, which opened in 2014, serves as a training hub for athletes in multiple sports.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s hockey, softball, cross country and golf teams all had home venues or training space added between 2009 and 2012.

UW renovated the interior and exterior of the 90-year-old Field House and has plans for upgrades at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center.