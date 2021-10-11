Badgers at Purdue kickoff time revealed

Badger players Kayden Lyles, Caesar Williams, Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Logan Bruss and Keeanu Benton reveal what position they would play if the coaches gave them a choice.
The University of Wisconsin tight end speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 24-0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.
The University of Wisconsin football team’s game at Purdue will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23.
The Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff time on Monday, and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network. UW faces Army to close out its nonconference schedule this week and Purdue plays No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City.
UW (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) didn’t play the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) last season after their game was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak early in the year. UW has won the past 14 meetings, but both the 2017 (17-9) and 2018 (47-44, 3OT) matchups came down to the wire.
The Badgers lead the all-time series with Purdue 50-29-8, but are just 22-17-3 in West Lafayette. UW coach Paul Chryst hasn’t lost to Purdue since taking over the program, and is 2-0 in road games against the Boilermakers.
Photos: Wisconsin downs Illinois in Big Ten West clash
Illinois players run onto the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs past Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz calls out a play against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tries to sack Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst cheers on his team against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) is brought down by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates after a first down against Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs past Illinois defensive lineman Roderick Perry II in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) celebrates with Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) after Chenal scored in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs into the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) runs in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) catches a pass in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
