Badgers at Purdue kickoff time revealed
Badger players Kayden Lyles, Caesar Williams, Collin Wilder, Graham Mertz, Nick Herbig, Logan Bruss and Keeanu Benton reveal what position they would play if the coaches gave them a choice.

The University of Wisconsin tight end speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 24-0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s game at Purdue will kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23.

The Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff time on Monday, and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network. UW faces Army to close out its nonconference schedule this week and Purdue plays No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City.

UW (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) didn’t play the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) last season after their game was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak early in the year. UW has won the past 14 meetings, but both the 2017 (17-9) and 2018 (47-44, 3OT) matchups came down to the wire.

The Badgers lead the all-time series with Purdue 50-29-8, but are just 22-17-3 in West Lafayette. UW coach Paul Chryst hasn’t lost to Purdue since taking over the program, and is 2-0 in road games against the Boilermakers.

