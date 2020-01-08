Badgers' Aron Cruickshank enters NCAA transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin football team could lose one of its most dynamic players.

Sophomore Aron Cruickshank, who starred as a kick returner for UW as well as making an impact as a receiver and a quarterback in wildcat packages, has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Cruickshank returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown during the Rose Bowl earlier this month, his second kickoff return for a touchdown this season. He had 13 rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 29 yards.

His two kickoff returns for scores tied him with Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999) for the most in a single season at UW.

“He's a momentum shifter in himself,” senior linebacker Chris Orr said of Cruickshank after the Rose Bowl. “You know that if you gave something up, he's going to set our offense up with good field position. They'll get it in there and we'll handle our business on defense. It's just a calmness that he brings.”

Cruickshank, a Brooklyn, N.Y. product, is the second UW player to state his intent to transfer after linebacker Christian Bell said he would be changing schools as a graduate transfer.

