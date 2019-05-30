The University of Wisconsin on Thursday announced the kickoff times for five of the Badgers' football games this fall.
UW's season opener at South Florida on Aug. 30 will begin at 6 p.m. Madison time and be televised by ESPN.
The first 2019 game at Camp Randall Stadium against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 is set for a 2:30 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.
FOX will televise the Badgers' Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan at Camp Randall on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.
Other announced start times include an Oct. 12 matchup with Michigan State, set for a 2:30 or 3 p.m. kickoff, and the following week's game at Illinois, now scheduled for 11 a.m.