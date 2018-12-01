The University of Wisconsin coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail since last week’s loss to Minnesota, and the Badgers added another commitment to their 2019 class Saturday.
Wide receiver Cam Phillips, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., pledged to UW on Twitter, choosing the Badgers over reported offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Illinois, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Phillips ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
He’s the 18th commitment in UW’s 2019 recruiting class. The early signing period runs from Dec. 19-21.