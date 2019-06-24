The University of Wisconsin added a three-star inside linebacker to its 2020 recruiting class Monday, the Badgers’ fifth scholarship commitment over the past month.
Farmington (Mich.) High product Jordan Turner became the 10th known member of UW’s 2020 class when he announced the news on Twitter. His pledge came two weeks after he took an official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
Turner is UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan after the program’s found plenty of success in that state in recent years. Notable underclassmen from Michigan on the Badgers’ roster include Reggie Pearson, Scott Nelson, Taj Mustapha, Jaylan Franklin and Logan Brown.