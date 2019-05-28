The University of Wisconsin football team landed its first commitment in more than four months Tuesday evening.
In-state offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini from Kewaunee High pledged to the Badgers on Twitter and became the seventh member of UW's 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Bortolini ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals. He reportedly held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
He's the fifth offensive lineman in the Badgers' 2020 class, joining Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett and Ben Barten.