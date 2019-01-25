For the second straight day, an in-state prospect from the 2020 class jumped on a University of Wisconsin offer that the Badgers extended last weekend.
Catholic Memorial outside linebacker Cole Dakovich announced his commitment to UW via Twitter on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Waukesha North wide receiver Chimere Dike did the same Thursday night.
Both were offered over the weekend during while reportedly on a visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Dakovich rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is unranked by 247sports. The Badgers were the first program to offer Dakovich.
He and Dike join offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Ben Barten and Dylan Barrett as commitments in UW's 2020 class.