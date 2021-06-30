Badgers add 3-star receiver Vinny Anthony II to 2022 recruiting class

Another pass-catcher made his oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin football team Wednesday, adding to a busy month of recruiting for the program.

Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — announced he’d joined the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class with a live-stream video on his Twitter page.

“From the beginning, the first time I talked to them, they acted like they really wanted me,” Anthony said at a news conference. “In person, they really wanted me in the family and they’re really there for (their players).”

Anthony took his official visit to UW last weekend after picking up an offer from the program in February. Most of Anthony’s scholarship attention had come from Group of Five teams, but the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Anthony over Duke and Cincinnati.

Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.

He’s the third pass-catcher in the Badgers’ 2022 class, joining three-star tight end J.T. Seagreaves and three-star receiver Tommy McIntosh, and the 10th player in the class.

