Badgers add 3-star CB Al Ashford III to 2021 recruiting class
The University of Wisconsin football program got a surprise recruiting commitment to kick off the weekend.

Three-star cornerback Al Ashford III out of Englewood, Colo., announced his oral commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class Friday night on the Cherry Creek Sports Network. Ashford III’s commitment came seemingly out of nowhere, as he didn’t publicly announce a scholarship offer from UW prior to choosing the school.

Ashford III is listed as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, and is the top-rated cornerback in Colorado per 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Ashford III attends Cherry Creek High School, which won the 5A state championship last season, and features three other touted prospects — tight end Gunnar Helm, receiver Chase Penry and defensive end Arden Walker. The Badgers were in the running for Helm’s commitment before he chose to attend Texas.

Ashford III is the 18th known recruit in the Badgers’ 2021 class, which also picked up five-star tackle Nolan Rucci this week. He’s the second cornerback in the group, joining four-star prospect Ricardo Hallman. The 2021 class also features four-star Muskego safety Hunter Wohler.

