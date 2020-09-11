Badgers add 3-star CB Al Ashford III to 2021 recruiting class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football program got a surprise recruiting commitment to kick off the weekend.

Three-star cornerback Al Ashford III out of Englewood, Colo., announced his oral commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class Friday night on the Cherry Creek Sports Network. Ashford III’s commitment came seemingly out of nowhere, as he didn’t publicly announce a scholarship offer from UW prior to choosing the school.

Ashford III is listed as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, and is the top-rated cornerback in Colorado per 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Ashford III attends Cherry Creek High School, which won the 5A state championship last season, and features three other touted prospects — tight end Gunnar Helm, receiver Chase Penry and defensive end Arden Walker. The Badgers were in the running for Helm’s commitment before he chose to attend Texas.