Badgers AD Chris McIntosh on football struggles: 'We'll get through it and we'll be better for it'

"I think it tells a lot about the makeup of our program. When you're in the middle of it, it's really difficult to see opportunity. When you're in the middle of any kind of challenge, really. But it's only with perspective that you can see how you grew from it. And I can tell you that's certainly what happened for me personally and for my teammates, for our program. And I'm excited to see how our program responds to it."

Badgers players said in the wake of last Saturday's 38-17 loss to Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium that they're working on preventing the team from pulling apart during the rough period. That loss came on Barry Alvarez Day, when UW honored the career of the football coach who won the back-to-back Rose Bowls and preceded McIntosh as athletic director.

There were more than 200 of Alvarez's former players in town to celebrate him, McIntosh said, but the discussions he heard weren't about victories and championships. Years after playing careers ended, the talk was about how the experience of tough times taught life lessons.