BadgerExtra will bring you closer to the action with exclusive news, video and more

If you’re eager to dig into Badgers sports, we’ve got you covered.

Today, we’re launching BadgerExtra, a premium Badgers sports site and mobile app that will bring you closer to the action and in touch with the dedicated staff that covers college sports.

Visit BadgerExtra.com if you want to ask questions of our expert staff. Subscribe if you want exclusive inside videos, photos and interviews. Super fans, this site was made for you.

The sports staff will provide up-to-the-minute news on football, volleyball, basketball and more. If big Badgers news breaks, you’ll find it first on BadgerExtra.

Nobody devotes as many resources to covering the Badgers as the Wisconsin State Journal. Four reporters, a columnist and a producer, along with a team of photographers and editors, devote their time week in and week out to bringing fans the latest news, game coverage and analysis.

Those stories, photos and videos are published throughout the week on Madison.com, where each month about 415,000 readers interact with that content.

Now, with BadgerExtra, fans who want even more news and analysis have a chance to learn even more.

Here is some exclusive content you’ll find this season on BadgerExtra:

• A live weekly Q&A with reporters allows you to ask those burning Badgers questions.

• Reporters will produce a weekly video series feature one-on-one conversations with athletes.

• Through a feature called This Week in Badgers History, you can relive past plays, games and historic moment.

If you are a Madison.com subscriber, you’ll still receive all the Badgers coverage you’ve come to expect — and more.

This year, we’re adding an additional reporter to cover Badgers football games. We’ll give you the news, analysis and video you’ve enjoyed in the past.

You’ll still find opinion and analysis from Jim Polzin after big games. Colten Bartholomew will bring you next-day analysis of what the Badgers football team did well. Badgers volleyball fans can count on features and news from Dennis Punzel, and Abby Schnable will bring you the details of each UW men’s basketball game.

Stories exclusive to BadgerExtra will appear on Madison.com with a logo that denotes exclusive Badgers content. A subscription to BadgerExtra.com bring you insider information about the football program as well as a chance to interact with the staff that dedicates their time to covering the team.

The all Badgers, all the time sports site has a look and feel that’s different than other news website. Check it out — we think you’ll like it.