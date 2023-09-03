One bed sheet banner was topical this year: “The Bulls killed Jimmy Buffett” clung to an aging porch. “Grab the Bulls by the horns” draped itself over the chipped paint of a balcony.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, the atmosphere in the Camp Randall area on the first game day of the coach Luke Fickell era was lively, the air stagnant and damp. It was as though somebody had poured a stale beer into an industrial humidifier and let it rip full blast. But if the 90-degree temperatures bothered the high-stepping marching band or the overall-clad revelers, nobody let it show.

Here for the party (and party only)

Chuck Elliott

Chuck Elliott, 78, had set up shop in the parking lot of Choles Floral by 10:15 a.m., wearing a false bottom on the seat of his shorts and a smile of satisfaction on his face as he played bartender for his many friends.

Elliott didn’t come out Saturday to see the game, though. In fact, he hasn’t even had tickets the past couple of years. For him, holding court is enough.

“I love tailgating so much,” Elliott said. “It’s the most incredible get-together every game. We’re all friends, we all bring stuff.”

It would be a challenge to find someone more dedicated to the art of the tailgate than Elliott. After 51 years of game day antics, he’s got it down to a science. Arrive no less than three hours before the game, sometimes earlier. Saturday, he’d made the 40-minute drive from his home in Janesville by 10:15 a.m. Get the tents and tables up, set out the refreshments, the coolers, the hand-puppet mascots, Bucky and Buckette.

Then comes the polka.

Though she was missing in action Saturday because of the intense heat, Elliott’s dance partner, his wife, Pat, has been an even greater constant in his life than football season. The two have been a tailgate fixture since 1972, six years after they were married. Even at home, he makes it a point to dance the polka with her for an hour a day.

“We always dance when we come here,” he said.

To make up for her absence, Elliott did his best rendition of what some might call the funky chicken, basking in the midday sun and the laughter of his friends.

But with no game tickets and no desire to purchase them, what does a man like Elliott do when everyone meanders toward the stadium for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff?

“We just go home,” he said. “We sit on the couch and pretend we’re old.”

Behind enemy lines

Bulls backers

In an almost biblical way, the red (and white) sea parted near where Randall Avenue meets Regent Street for a group of men in Bulls gear, drawing amusement and slander from people playing cornhole and gathered around beer pong tables.

“It’s about 50-50,” said Conrad Berry, 24. “We’ve got a couple trash talkers, a couple nice people.”

After knocking back a few of the beers they were toting, Berry says he and the rest of this blue man group were anticipating a Bulls victory. Especially John and Ian Dolac, proud older brothers of Shaun Dolac, a linebacker for the Badgers’ opponent in this season opener, the Buffalo Bulls.

“That Braelon Allen guy, he’s pretty good, but he’s going to find out what a real linebacker is like today,” Berry said of the Badgers running back. “He’s going to get shut down pretty hard.”

Win or lose, the Buffalo boys concurred that their main goal for the day was to get out of Madison without having anything thrown at them. So far, they said, so good. How they’d fare after the game could depend on whether Dolac “dominates” the way his biggest fans predicted he would.

And so football returned to Camp Randall, ushered in by cheap beer, temporary tattoos and sunburns.