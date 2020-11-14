Back in business: Wisconsin Badgers firing on all cylinders in victory over Michigan Wolverines

The Badgers first got on the board in an eerily similar fashion that they did in their opener against the Illini.

Safety Scott Nelson, a Michigan native, picked off a pass on the Wolverines’ first play and set up the offense inside the Michigan 35. Fellow safety Eric Burrell imitated the contact that popped the ball in the air and Nelson made a diving catch to give UW the ball at the Wolverines’ 33.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Dike took a pitch on a reverse, got a block from Mertz and gained 30 yards on his first college carry to give UW a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Nakia Watson punched in the touchdown two plays later.

Sophomore linebacker Leo Chenal nabbed his first interception of the year on the next series, and his 31-yard return gave UW the ball at the Michigan 14. Fullback Mason Stokke caught a 1-yard touchdown pass four plays later. Chenal’s interception marked four consecutive drives with an interception thrown by Michigan QB Joe Milton going back to last week.

Michigan’s offense ran seven plays and gained 1 yard in the first quarter. Things got better for the Wolverines offense as the game went on, but senior end Isaiahh Loudermilk stuffed Milton on a run from the 1 to deny Michigan’s only shot at a touchdown in the first half.