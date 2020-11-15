Back in business: Wisconsin Badgers firing on all cylinders in historic rout of Michigan Wolverines

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Dike took a pitch on a reverse, got a block from Mertz and gained 30 yards on his first college carry to give UW a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Watson punched in the touchdown two plays later.

Sophomore linebacker Leo Chenal nabbed his first interception of the year on the next series, and his 31-yard return gave UW the ball at the Michigan 14. Fullback Mason Stokke caught a 1-yard touchdown pass four plays later. Leo Chenal’s interception marked four consecutive drives with an interception thrown by Michigan QB Joe Milton going back to last week.

“I was not expecting that,” Leo Chenal said with a laugh. “When I caught it I was like, ‘Wow, what just happened.' My teammates gave me a hard time for not scoring a touchdown.”

Michigan’s offense ran seven plays and gained 1 yard in the first quarter. Things got better for the Wolverines offense as the game went on, but senior end Isaiahh Loudermilk stuffed Milton on a run from the 1 to deny Michigan’s only shot at a touchdown in the first half.

The Wolverines finally scored on the first possession of the second half, a 46-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin.