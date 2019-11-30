MINNEAPOLIS — After a sluggish start on both sides of the ball, the University of Wisconsin football team stayed poised and regrouped quickly against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Junior quarterback Jack Coan had one of his best games as a Badger, the secondary made a number of clutch plays against the Gophers’ stud receivers, and UW made it a laugher with a dominant fourth quarter in a 38-17 win.
The victory secures not only Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the Badgers, but also the Big Ten West Division title and a berth into next week’s Big Ten Championship Game. No. 13 UW (10-2, 7-2) will play No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) in Indianapolis, a rematch of an Oct. 26 game that the Buckeyes won 38-7 at Ohio Stadium.
After coming out of the gates slow, Coan battled blustery, snowy conditions throughout the afternoon to go 15 of 22 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
Coan was 5 of 6 for 76 yards on a go-ahead drive in the second quarter. He hit Mason Stokke for a 12-yard gain after a good play-action fake to start the drive, helped sell a screen pass to Jake Ferguson that gained 20, and threw a nice pass down the right sideline to Jonathan Taylor on his 28-yard scoring catch that gave UW the lead. Taylor adjusted well to the ball, then backpedaled his way into the end zone through linebacker Carter Coughlin. The Badgers never trailed after that point.
WE got our Axe back, Wisconsin!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 1, 2019
As always, incredible support 💯#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/mJa7zn468h
After the defense stopped Minnesota on its first drive of the second half, Coan and Quintez Cephus teamed up to spark a key scoring drive. On the first play of a drive that started at UW’s 9, Coan floated a pass down the Badgers’ sideline and Cephus adjusted to make the catch for 31 yards. Two plays later, Cephus lined up in the slot and sprinted past a safety and Coan put the ball in front of him perfectly to score from 47 yards out.
After Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman used a hesitation move to get open and burned the Badgers for a touchdown on the second play of the Gophers’ opening series, the defense settled in and contained a powerful offense.
Cornerback Caesar Williams, playing in a multitude of roles as the Badgers dealt with an injury to Rachad Wildgoose that kept him off the travel roster, broke up passes on third and fourth down intended for Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson near the goal line in the fourth quarter. Those plays kept UW up 14, and then Coan and the offense put the game away on the next drive.
Facing a third-and-6 from their 19, Badgers coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called for a screen pass, which caught the Gophers in a blitz and Garrett Groshek took it 70 yards to the Minnesota 11.
Taylor punched in a run on the next play to salt away the win.
Taylor finished with 76 yards and two scores on the ground and 39 receiving yards. Cephus finished with five catches and 114 yards.
This story will be updated.