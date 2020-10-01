Atypical training camp sees Badgers football players balancing prep, schoolwork

Groshek is one of the team’s leaders, and a back who Chryst said is part of a trio the team will rely on to be productive this season. The Amherst Junction product said it was different not knowing who the team would face until recently, but the situation calls for the team to have a sense of urgency each day in practice.

A majority of the team is taking online classes this semester, as players and the UW campus continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.

Chryst told reporters Wednesday that practices and meetings are set up as they would be in a typical game week, which is a departure from the normal training camp schedule.

“One of the great things about a traditional training camp is that it’s all you’re working on, it’s the whole day football. That’s not the case right now. Doesn’t mean that it’s (worse), but I feel confident with the guys and our plan to make the most of it,” Chryst said.