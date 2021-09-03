 Skip to main content
Attorney: Badgers football coach Paul Chryst reached out to dismissed running back Loyal Crawford
Attorney: Badgers football coach Paul Chryst reached out to dismissed running back Loyal Crawford

Former University of Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford said through his attorney Friday that Badgers coach Paul Chryst did reach out to him to discuss the incident that led to his dismissal from the team, but Chryst had the wrong phone number for Crawford.

Madison attorney Chris Van Wagner sent a statement from Crawford to reporters Friday morning.

Crawford

“Loyal Crawford wishes to clarify one very important point. He now knows that Coach Chryst DID try to reach out to him, but the Coach had wrong cell phone number, hence, they never connected,” the statement reads.

“And Loyal also knows that, whatever else Coach Chryst wanted to discuss, Loyal has no doubt Coach Chryst would have listened to Loyal’s side of the story and heard Loyal out. Loyal was unaware of the Coach’s efforts to reach out to him when Loyal tweeted what he did.”

Other forms of communication attempts such as email weren't mentioned.

After being dismissed from the team Tuesday stemming from a fight with a teammate in a residence hall on Aug. 21, Crawford tweeted that the UW football program hadn’t given him a chance to give his account of the altercation. UW Athletics student-athlete discipline policies state student-athletes have the right to provide information and to respond to details provided by others.

“Further, while Loyal knows that Coach is fully involved in the season, Loyal still hopes for that chance to sit down with Coach Chryst when time permits, so they can connect, talk, clear the air, shake hands and move on with mutual respect,” the statement reads.

“Loyal is grateful for a chance to be part of the program, truly sorry how it ended, and will now focus on his career as a student-athlete elsewhere. He remains grateful to Coach Chryst and the other coaches and players in the program.”

Crawford and freshman Antwan Roberts, another freshman running back, initially were suspended from the team under the Student-Athlete Discipline Policy after UW was made aware of the details of the Aug. 21 altercation, UW senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.

The UW-Madison Police Department hasn’t released reports on the incident but said in a statement Tuesday that an Aug. 22 investigation determined Crawford armed himself with a knife. The altercation resulted in minor injuries, none of which involved the knife, according to police.

Crawford was a three-star recruit from Eau Claire and one of the first members of the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class.

